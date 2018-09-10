'Australia jailed me - but I was a child'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Australia jailed me for people smuggling - but I was a child'

More than 120 Indonesians who were jailed for human trafficking are now seeking compensation.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Sep 2018