Morrison: Australians are a resilient bunch
Scott Morrison, Australia's new PM, vows to bring country together

Scott Morrison has been elected Australia's new prime minister after his predecessor, Malcolm Turnbull, lost the support of most of his Liberal Party in parliament.

Mr Morrison has promised to unite the party, which he admitted had been "bruised and battered this week".

  • 24 Aug 2018
