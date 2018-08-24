A potted history of Australia's political jungle
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Scott Morrison is Australia's new PM: How did we get here?

Malcolm Turnbull is out and former treasurer Scott Morrison is to be Australia's sixth prime minister in just over a decade, thanks to party coup after party coup.

Will he make it to an election?

  • 24 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Aussie politics: Welcome to the jungle