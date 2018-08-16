Media player
Avozilla: The giant avocado variety causing a stir
The avozilla - a new giant variety of avocado is attracting fans from around the world.
In Australia, farmer David Groves has started growing the fruit - which is about five times the size of a standard avocado.
Since 2000 the global production of avocados has doubled to meet the surging demand.
Mr Groves said: "Everybody wants to know all about where they came from, and how we got them so big."
Produced by Rob Byrne.
16 Aug 2018
