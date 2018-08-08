Thirsty cattle swarm Australia water truck
Australia drought: Thirsty cattle swarm New South Wales water truck

An Australian farmer has shared drone footage of cattle swarming around a water truck in the drought-hit state of New South Wales.

The state, which produces about a quarter of Australia's agricultural output, is now entirely in drought, officials have confirmed.

  • 08 Aug 2018
