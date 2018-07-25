Australia's first gay imam 'saving lives'

Media player
How Australia's first gay imam is 'saving lives'
Australia's first openly gay imam, Nur Warsame, counsels Muslims around the world not to feel shame about sexuality.
Unable to travel due to security concerns, he set up Marhaba - an online prayer group - five years ago.
He tells the BBC how his efforts have helped to "heal" families.
Video by Rebecca Henschke and Haryo Bangun Wirawan.
25 Jul 2018
