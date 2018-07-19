'The bank didn't care who they hurt'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia bank inquiry: 'They didn't care who they hurt'
Henry Kummerfeld once owned two farms in Australia, but both were seized by his bank when a cattle deal fell through.
He is among thousands of Australians who allege misconduct by the nation's banking and financial institutions - currently the subject of a national inquiry.
Mr Kummerfeld tells the BBC how he "lost everything".
Video by Hywel Griffith and Matt Leiper.
-
19 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-44881638/australia-bank-inquiry-they-didn-t-care-who-they-hurtRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window