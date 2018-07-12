Media player
Tiwi Islands: The Aboriginal players hooked on 'fast footy'
Australian rules football is so beloved on the Northern Territory's Tiwi Islands that about a third of residents play in the local league.
Several indigenous Tiwi Islanders have turned professional over the years, becoming idols back home.
The BBC asked locals about what those players, and the game, mean to them.
Video produced and edited by Tim McDonald.
12 Jul 2018
