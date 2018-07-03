'Guilty priest ignored my abuse for years'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Catholic sex abuse: 'Guilty priest ignored my story for decades'

Australian archbishop Philip Wilson has become the highest-ranking member of the Catholic Church to be convicted of covering up sex abuse.

On Tuesday, the archbishop of Adelaide was given a maximum sentence of 12 months in detention.

A victim of that concealed abuse tells the BBC how his story was ignored more than 40 years ago - and the destruction that caused.

Filmed & edited by Simon Atkinson.

  • 03 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Church needs to 'emphasise prevention'