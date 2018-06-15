What a load of crocs!
Wade Kelly's drone captured dozens of the reptiles on camera this week, sunbathing by the Daly River in Australia's Northern Territory.

Such a large number is thought to signal the river is healthy.

Some of this footage has been sped up.

