What a load of crocs!
Wade Kelly's drone captured dozens of the reptiles on camera this week, sunbathing by the Daly River in Australia's Northern Territory.
Such a large number is thought to signal the river is healthy.
Some of this footage has been sped up.
15 Jun 2018
