The perils of a deadly Australian crossing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cahills Crossing: Why do so many ignore deadly warnings?
A river crossing in Australia's north is notorious for its flood-prone and crocodile-filled waters.
Warnings are present at Cahills Crossing, which links a famous national park with nearby indigenous communities, but locals and visitors frequently run into danger and park rangers say they're getting frustrated.
Video by Tim McDonald
-
11 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-44409151/cahills-crossing-why-do-so-many-ignore-deadly-warningsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window