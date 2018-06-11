The perils of a deadly Australian crossing
Video

Cahills Crossing: Why do so many ignore deadly warnings?

A river crossing in Australia's north is notorious for its flood-prone and crocodile-filled waters.

Warnings are present at Cahills Crossing, which links a famous national park with nearby indigenous communities, but locals and visitors frequently run into danger and park rangers say they're getting frustrated.

Video by Tim McDonald

  • 11 Jun 2018
