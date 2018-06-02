Ship sheds 83 containers off Australia
Maritime authorities in Australia have issued an alert after 83 shipping containers fell from a vessel off the coast of New South Wales.

The containers tumbled off a Taiwanese-owned ship in a heavy swell in the Tasman Sea on Thursday.

Sanitary products, surgical masks and nappies have begun washing up on beaches north of Sydney.

