Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cardinal Pell's court appearance causes media scrum
The 76-year-old Vatican treasurer, Cardinal George Pell, has appeared at a court in Melbourne, Australia, to face charges of sexual assault, causing a large media scrum as he arrived and departed.
He has said he will strenuously defend himself against the allegations.
-
26 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-40724191/cardinal-pell-s-court-appearance-causes-media-scrumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window