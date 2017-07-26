Media scrum at Pell court arrival
The 76-year-old Vatican treasurer, Cardinal George Pell, has appeared at a court in Melbourne, Australia, to face charges of sexual assault, causing a large media scrum as he arrived and departed.

He has said he will strenuously defend himself against the allegations.

