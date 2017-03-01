Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australian economy has been recession-free for 25 years
Australia's economy grew in the last quarter of 2016, extending its 25-year streak without recession.
But what is the secret to continued success?
-
01 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-39131381/australian-economy-has-been-recession-free-for-25-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window