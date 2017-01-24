Could China join the TPP?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Could China join the TPP?

As one of his first executive orders as President, Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from the TPP - the trade deal with 11 other Pacific nations that was part of president Obama's 'pivot to Asia'.

Australia's former foreign minister and now high commissioner to London, Alexander Downer, told the Today programme that the TPP could continue in various ways, one of which would see China join.

  • 24 Jan 2017
Go to next video: What does US exit from TPP mean for trade?