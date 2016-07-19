Media player
Yacht club planned for parched Australian outback
After one of the worst droughts in decades, Queensland is finally seeing some water - the perfect opportunity, one farmer thinks, to launch a yacht club, 700km (435 miles) from the sea.
James Walker hopes to hold a regular regatta, and even wants Prince Harry to attend the Outback Yacht Club's official opening.
19 Jul 2016
