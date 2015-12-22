Video

A very thirsty koala has been captured on camera drinking water from a drain in Adelaide.

The southern Australian city sweltered through four consecutive 40C-plus days last week, but rain on Sunday lowered temperatures.

Motorist Paul Jansen, who filmed the incident, said the koala seized its moment to rehydrate and drank from the gutter for more than 15 minutes.

"It didn't mind the attention or the road noise, it was just focused on the drink," Mr Jansen said.