Video

Wombats are among Australia's most loved native animals but they are under threat from a painful and fatal skin disease known as mange.

The disease has taken an especially harsh toll in Narawntapu National Park in northern Tasmania, where it has already killed two thirds of the resident wombats.

A solution may come in the form of a simple treatment devised by University of Tasmania researcher Alynn Martin, who is monitoring the spread of mange throughout the park.

BBC News joined Martin and her colleagues in the field and discovered that small bouts of wombat wrestling and some surprisingly low-tech equipment may be all it takes.

Video journalist: Sarah Abbott

Still images courtesy of Mange Management.