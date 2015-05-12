Media player
Unemployment 'a kick in the guts'
Unemployment in Australia is forecast to reach 7% by the end of the year. It is currently 6.2% - that is more than 765,000 people officially without work.
Job creation is expected to be a key pillar in the government's annual budget statement on Tuesday.
Brendan McCleod, who worked in a mining manufacturing company in the NSW Hunter Valley, thought his job was safe but was made unemployed last week.
Interview by Phil Mercer.
12 May 2015
These are external links and will open in a new window