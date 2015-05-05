Koala enters the Emergency Department of Hamilton Base Hospital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Koala strays into Australian hospital

Security cameras at a hospital in Australia have captured footage of a koala entering its emergency department.

The koala was filmed sauntering into the waiting area of Hamilton Base Hospital in Victoria in the middle of the night.

Hospital boss Rohan Fitzgerald, who nicknamed him 'Blinky Bill' after a 1930s cartoon koala, said he walked around the waiting room for several minutes before leaving.

  • 05 May 2015
Go to next video: Koalas given mittens after bushfires