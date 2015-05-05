Media player
Koala strays into Australian hospital
Security cameras at a hospital in Australia have captured footage of a koala entering its emergency department.
The koala was filmed sauntering into the waiting area of Hamilton Base Hospital in Victoria in the middle of the night.
Hospital boss Rohan Fitzgerald, who nicknamed him 'Blinky Bill' after a 1930s cartoon koala, said he walked around the waiting room for several minutes before leaving.
05 May 2015
