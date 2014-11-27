Video

Australia Test batsman Phillip Hughes has died, two days after being hit on the head by a ball.

Australia team doctor Peter Brukner said he never regained consciousness and died in hospital in Sydney.

Team captain Michael Clarke read a statement on behalf of the Hughes family.

What are your memories of Phillip Hughes? Do you have any tributes you would like to share? You can send them to haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.