Singapore imports 90% of its food and 744,000 tonnes of this was wasted in 2019.

Seventeen-year-old Shan wants to find out about possible solutions to the problem. He says that looking into the issue opened his eyes to the "sheer scale of food wastage", but he learned that tackling waste can help the community as well as saving food.

This video is part of Project 17, a BBC World Service series produced in partnership with the Open University, in which 17-year-olds around the world look at progress on the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Filmed by Md Shukor Bin KasmuniProduced by Eleanor LayheEdited by Woody Morris

