Did a monkey film this video and take selfies?
A Malaysian man says he lost his mobile phone and when he found it again he was left with an unexpected set of photos and videos on his camera roll.
Zackrydz Rodzi said he thought his phone had been stolen while he was sleeping but later retrieved it in the jungle behind his house.
The BBC has not been able to verify the circumstances in which the photos and videos ended up on his phone.
