New Zealanders hand back their semi-automatic guns
Gun owners in Christchurch have started handing over their semi-automatic weapons as part of a buyback scheme following a ban after the mass shooting in March.

Military-style semi-automatic weapons were outlawed following the attacks on two Christchurch mosques, which resulted in the deaths of 51 people.

  • 13 Jul 2019
