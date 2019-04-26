'My heart is flooded with longing for our leader'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
North Koreans discuss Kim Jong-un's trip to Russia
In a rare move, North Korean workers and officials spoke to Korean Central Television (KCTV), North Korea's state-owned broadcaster, about Kim Jong-un's trip to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin.
Normally, production is confined to the studio. But during the Kim-Putin summit the TV cameras went out on the streets to sample the mood.
-
26 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-pacific-48069923/north-koreans-discuss-kim-jong-un-s-trip-to-russiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window