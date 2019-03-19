'You will never hear me speak his name'

Video

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she will never say the name of the man who attacked two mosques in Christchurch.

In an address to parliament she added: "He is a terrorist. He is a criminal. He is an extremist. But he will, when I speak, be nameless."

