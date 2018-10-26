Meghan gets a fit of giggles on tour

Video

Meghan got the giggles while visiting the South Pacific nation of Tonga with her husband Harry.

The Duke of Sussex tried to control his laughter with more success than his wife but still was left smirking by her giggles.

The duke and duchess were watching a performance by schoolboys in Tonga when something appeared to amuse them.

It happened just hours before the couple's plane back to Sydney airport was forced to abort its landing due to another jet on the runway.