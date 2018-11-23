I was lost at sea for 49 days

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How I survived 49 days of being lost at sea
An Indonesian teenager was rescued after spending 49 days adrift at sea in a fishing raft earlier this year.
Eighteen-year-old Aldi survived by catching fish and reading his Bible but says he did have moments where he felt like giving up.
The BBC’s Indonesian Service went to visit him to hear his incredible story of survival.
-
23 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-pacific-45672050/how-i-survived-49-days-of-being-lost-at-seaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window