Explosion fails to demolish disused building in Brisbane
Heavy machinery was brought in to help demolish a silo in Australia after a controlled explosion failed to bring the building down.
The silo, at an industrial site south west of Brisbane, was reduced to more than 4,000 tonnes of rubble after a jackhammer finished the job.
12 May 2013
