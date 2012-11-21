Media player
Australian police find drugs smuggled in road-roller
Police in Australia have seized 235kg of methamphetamine and 115kg of cocaine with an estimated value of A$237m ($246m, £154m).
The drugs were found hidden inside tractors and other heavy machinery on board a ship that arrived in Sydney from China.
Two men, one a Canadian and the other American, have been arrested.
Duncan Kennedy reports.
21 Nov 2012
