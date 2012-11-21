A steamroller which was used to hide drugs
Australian police find drugs smuggled in road-roller

Police in Australia have seized 235kg of methamphetamine and 115kg of cocaine with an estimated value of A$237m ($246m, £154m).

The drugs were found hidden inside tractors and other heavy machinery on board a ship that arrived in Sydney from China.

Two men, one a Canadian and the other American, have been arrested.

Duncan Kennedy reports.

