Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is this dog cleverer than its owner?
There is a continuing debate between dog and cat lovers over which animal is more intelligent.
Dogs can do a lot more than provide companionship - but can a dog do maths?
An owner in the southern China province of Guandong is making just that claim.
James Kelly reports.
-
18 Nov 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window