Duchess of Cornwall presenting trophy
Prince Charles plays cricket, while Camilla presents Melbourne Cup

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived in Melbourne as part of their Pacific tour to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

Prince Charles tried his hand at tapestry and cricket, later the Duchess of Cornwall presented a trophy to the winner of the Melbourne Cup, Australia's biggest horse-racing event.

Ben Geoghegan reports.

  • 06 Nov 2012