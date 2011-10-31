Qantas plane takes off.
Qantas airline ordered to resume flights

Flights with the Australian airline Qantas have resumed following a ruling from an independent tribunal. It ordered Qantas and its labour unions to return to the negotiating table.

Close to 70,000 people have been left stranded around the world and the latest shutdown has cost the airline and the Australian economy tens of millions of dollars.

The BBC's Phil Mercer reports from Sydney.

