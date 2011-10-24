Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NZ PM John Key hails All Black rugby 'heroes'
Tens of thousands of New Zealanders have turned out for a parade to mark the All Blacks' victory on home soil in the rugby World Cup.
Crowds up to 20 people deep lined the route in Auckland to cheer the team as they passed by in open-top vehicles.
New Zealand defeated France 8-7 to take the trophy for the first time since the tournament began in 1987.
Prime Minister John Key paid tribute to the team, saying that they were "champions and heroes".
-
24 Oct 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-pacific-15428425/nz-pm-john-key-hails-all-black-rugby-heroesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window