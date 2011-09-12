Rebuilding continues in Rikuzentakata
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Japan continues to rebuild six months after tsunami

Six months on from the tsunami that devastated parts of Japan and resulted in the deaths of thousands, the rebuilding process continues.

Almost 16,000 people are now known to have died and nearly 5,000 more are still missing.

Damian Grammaticas has returned to Rikuzentakata, a city he first visited in the days following the disaster.

  • 12 Sep 2011