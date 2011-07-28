Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Korea begins floods clean-up
The army has been drafted in to help clean up Seoul, after the capital city was hit by floods and landslides.
Heavy rain deluged homes and caused chaos across northern areas of the country, leaving at least 32 people dead.
Forecasters say more heavy rain is likely in the coming days.
-
28 Jul 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window