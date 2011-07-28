Seoul floods aftermath
South Korea begins floods clean-up

The army has been drafted in to help clean up Seoul, after the capital city was hit by floods and landslides.

Heavy rain deluged homes and caused chaos across northern areas of the country, leaving at least 32 people dead.

Forecasters say more heavy rain is likely in the coming days.

