NZ politician refuses to pledge allegiance to the Queen
A Maori MP has been thrown out of New Zealand's parliament for refusing to read the oath of allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II.
Hone Harawira began reading his own oath in Maori, which instead swore allegiance to the Treaty of Waitangi - New Zealand's founding document.
The parliamentary speaker stopped him and told him to leave the chamber. As Mr Harawira left, supporters sung from the public galleries.
Footage courtesy NZ Parliament TV
14 Jul 2011
