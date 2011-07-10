Heavy traffic
Australia plans to impose carbon tax on worst polluters

The Australian government has unveiled plans to impose a tax on carbon emissions for the worst polluters.

Prime Minister Julia Gillard said carbon dioxide emissions would be taxed at A$23 ($25; £15) per tonne from 2012.

The BBC's Phil Mercer reports from Sydney.

