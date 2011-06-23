Video

In Vietnam many are enjoying the benefits of a growing economy, but with high inflation rates and government's tightening credit controls, the country's less well off are struggling to borrow money.

Hoang Nguyen of the BBC's Vietnamese service has been to Soc Son to meet the farmers hoping to grow their businesses with affordable cash.

He spoke to Tran Thi Luot, a female farmer who is involved in the microcredit scheme and Dinh Thi Minh Thai, the director of the Mircofinance Institue in Vietnam.