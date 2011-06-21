Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flights cancelled as ash cloud returns to Australia
Flights in Australia are again facing a number of cancellations as the ash cloud from a volcano in Chile has returned.
Adelaide airport has been shut and domestic flights have been grounded in Sydney and in the capital Canberra.
Nick Bryant reports from Sydney.
-
21 Jun 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-pacific-13853797/flights-cancelled-as-ash-cloud-returns-to-australiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window