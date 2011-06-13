Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tear gas used on China protesters
Riot police in southern China have fired tear gas into a crowd of angry migrant workers protesting about the mistreatment of a pregnant street vendor.
Witnesses in Zengcheng say there were more than 1,000 demonstrators involved, and that at least one government building had been besieged.
The protest began on Friday after security officers in a nearby village pushed a pregnant 20-year-old street vendor to the ground while trying to clear her from the street.
-
13 Jun 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window