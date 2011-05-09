Japanese classroom
Japan tsunami: Pupils forced to live in their school

Children in Japan are back at school after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March.

Many school buildings were destroyed, and others are still being used as evacuation centres, with some pupils living in the same building as they receive lessons.

Roland Buerk reports.

