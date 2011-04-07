Media player
Japan earthquake prompts tsunami warning
Authorities in north-east Japan ordered a general evacuation and workers at the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant took shelter after an earthquake triggered a new tsunami warning.
However, the tsunami warning was lifted after 90 minutes and the earthquake - with a magnitude of 7.1 - did little obvious damage.
Fukushima officials said the quake had no detectable effect at the plant.
Richard Galpin reports.
07 Apr 2011
