Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Return to tsunami-hit town of Miyako
A week after the earthquake and tsunami struck Japan, Damian Grammaticas has visited the coastal town of Miyako where more than a 1000 people are believed to have been killed.
-
18 Mar 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window