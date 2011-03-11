Media player
Japan earthquake: Tsunami surge destroys settlement
Buildings in on the north-east coast of Japan have been destroyed by the tsunami wave that followed a massive 8.9-magnitude earthquake.
Japan's most powerful earthquake since records began struck about 400km (250 miles) north-east of Tokyo.
11 Mar 2011
