Natori city, Miyagi prefecture
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Japan earthquake: How the Japan tsunami unfolded

An earthquake measuring 8.8 magnitude hit the north of Japan at 14:46pm local time (05:46 GMT).

It triggered a chain of events which led to a powerful tsunami.

This is how the natural disaster unfolded.

  • 11 Mar 2011
Go to next video: Japan's quake tsunami explained