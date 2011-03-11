Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Japan earthquake: How the Japan tsunami unfolded
An earthquake measuring 8.8 magnitude hit the north of Japan at 14:46pm local time (05:46 GMT).
It triggered a chain of events which led to a powerful tsunami.
This is how the natural disaster unfolded.
-
11 Mar 2011
