Truck driving through floods
Australia's 'worst floods in half century'

North-eastern Australia's worst flooding in decades is continuing to cause chaos across the region. There have so far been five flood related deaths in the last month.

Rural towns west of Brisbane have been cut off, and crops have been damaged.

The overall cost from flood damage is expected to exceed one billion US dollars.

Steve Marshall reports.

  • 29 Dec 2010