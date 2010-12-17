Media player
Japan hosts traditional German Christmas market
Japan is marking 150 years of friendship with Germany by hosting a traditional Christmas market.
The city of Yokohama has a history of festive celebrations, but the market is the biggest event to date.
Organisers hope it will change the perception of the holiday in Japan, which is often seen as an occasion marked only by couples.
Kathy Harcombe reports.
17 Dec 2010
