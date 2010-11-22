Media player
S Korea's Mini wins transgender beauty contest
Mini, a South Korean, has been crowned Miss International Queen at an annual beauty pageant for transvestites and transsexuals.
She also won the first award of the evening, Best National Costume, in the event whose chief rule is that each of the entrants has to have been born male.
This year's event, based on the Miss World competition, featured 23 contestants from 15 countries.
22 Nov 2010
