Tiny Chihuahua set to join Japanese search-and-rescue team
A Chihuahua named Momo (Peach) has passed the exam to become a dog in the police force in western Japan, in what seems to be a first.
The 3kg (6.6lb) dog is set to become part of a search-and-rescue team used for disasters such as earthquakes.
Its small size means it will be able to squeeze into places too narrow for dogs such as German Shepherds.
Chihuahuas, named after a Mexican state, are one of the the smallest breeds of dog.
Momo, aged seven, will begin work in January.
22 Nov 2010
